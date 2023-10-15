After 8yrs, Kwankwaso visits Kano, conducts mass wedding

…Mass wedding part of our campaign promises—Gov Abba

By Bashir Bello

Eight years after leaving office, the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, on Saturday, visited Kano State.

Kwankwaso, after serving out his term in 2015, had stayed away from the state owing to his strained relationship with his successor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduge.

The former Kano governor, who was given a rousing welcome when he entered government house, also conducted a mass wedding for 1,800 couples.

He, however, counseled the newly wedded couples to avoid issues capable of breaking up their marriages.

Kwankwaso who spoke in Hausa language, also commended Governor Abba Yusuf for continuing with the mass wedding scheme.

He cautioned the couples to stay away from their spouses phones as most break ups in marriages nowadays were linked to mobile phone or GSM.

The former governor, who initiated the mass wedding scheme, said: “Different people will give us 1,001 advises, but I will give you only one advise to stay away from your spouses phone. Because phone is one of the major causes of breakups in marriages.

“You have been advised by all and sundry. I believe you have been advised a thousand times. Ulamas, parents, relatives and even business people have advised you on how to live peacefully with one another.

“But, I have only one advice for you. That is peeping into your spouses phones. Don’t peep your spouses phones as that is the major cause of marriage breakup.”

“We have made the right choice by electing Abba Kabir Yusuf as our governor. He is a good leader who had continued with our legacies. Such of legacies is this mass wedding.

“Apart from this, he is delivering mass oriented projects. We call on the good people of Kano state to support his administration as he has people oriented programme,” Kwankwaso said.

Mass wedding part of our campaign promises—Gov Abba

In his address, Governor Abba Yusuf said the mass wedding scheme was part of the campaign promises it made build up to the 2023 election and that which has been fulfilled.

The Governor said the beneficiaries of the mass wedding were selected across the 44 Local Government areas and the 484 wards of the state, saying, not less than 30 couples were selected from each of the LGAs of the state.

He said the government took full responsibility of the marriage, which includes payment of dowry, provision of furniture, wedding food stuff and N20,000 grant for the brides to start up small scale businesses at the comfort of their matrimonial houses.

He urged the couples to live peacefully in accordance with the teaching of Islam

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the Commander General, Kano Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa said no fewer than 1,500 couples tied the knot yesterday.

According to Daurawa, out of the 1,800 couples, the wedding of 264 had been suspended as they had tested positive to HIV, Hepatitis, Sickle cell among others and are undergoing medical treatment.

He said after taking the medication, a new date would be announced for the wedding of the remaining 264 couples.