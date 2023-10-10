AEDC to supply meters at old price paid by customers

By Obas Esiedesa

Managing Director of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, Mr. Christopher Ezeafulukwe has stated that all customers who paid for electricity meters under the Meter Assets Providers scheme before the price was raised would be supplied at the old rate.

Mr. Ezeafulukwe who disclosed this to journalists at a Customer Complaints and Engagement Forum in Abuja assured that all customers that were yet to have their meters supplied and installed would not be charged at the new rate.

The forum was part of activities to mark the 2023 customer service week with the theme “Customer Service Is Teamwork”.

He explained that as a customer centric utility, AEDC would ensure that the vendors under MAP supplied the meters for those that have made deposits.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission had last month hiked the price of single phase meters by N23,313.47 or 39.74 percent from N58,661.69 to N81,975.16. The price for three phase meters was also raised by N34,151.74 or 31.13 percent from N109,684.36 to N143,836.10.

But the AEDC boss said the hike will not affect those that had already paid for the meters. According to him, “Under MAP we have continued to engage the customers. He noted that the company was determined to bridge the metering gap in its franchise area to ensure that customers only pay for energy consumed.

Ezeafulukwe said the company would also continue to invest to improve its network and services to the customers, adding that “the relationship between the company and its customers has been very cordial, very warm and very real”.

AEDC said the forum and other events for the week were aimed at recognizing the significance of good service along with those dedicated to providing it daily.