ABSU expels 12 students over illegal possession of guns

…suspends 4 for other offences

By Steve Oko

No fewer than 12 students of the Abia State University Uturu, have been expelled over illegal possession of a firearm while four others were suspended for stealing, cultism and other sundry offences.

This was contained in a statement circulating on the social media.

Their expulsion, according to the statement was ratified by the University Senate, adding that the Management of the institution has zero tolerance for anomalies.

It read in part: The 266th Regular Senate of Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) has ratified the decision of Management to expel Twelve (12) students and suspend four (4) others for one academic session, for various offences in breach of their matriculation oaths.

“Management had earlier considered and approved the recommendations of the Senate Security Committee after thorough investigations for the different cases involving stealing at gunpoint, cultism, illegal possession of firearms, de-marketing the University, examination malpractice and other offences against the affected students.

The statement further said, “four other students are to be given letters of warning for their involvement in alleged cases of cultism but were victims of circumstance.”

Continuing, it said: “The Vice-Chancellor, Distinguished Professor Onyemachi M. Ogbulu, used the forum to reiterate the zero tolerance of his administration for all manner of criminality by students, adding that the Senate Committee is also investigating alleged cases of extortion and sexual harassment by staff and assured that anyone found guilty of the alleged offences will be punished by the extant regulation of the University.”

When contacted, the Head of, Public Relations office of the university, Mr Chijoke, said that the number of students sanctioned by the Senate was higher, adding that the comprehensive list is being prepared, and would be made public soon.

He said that the Management of the university had zero tolerance for misconduct, and would not fail to apply the necessary sanctions.