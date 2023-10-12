43 items CBN lifted forex restriction on [Full list]

Toothpick is one of the effected items.
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has lifted the foreign exchange, FOREX, restriction on importation of 43 items.
CBN, the apex bank, Vanguard reported HERE, assured of its commitment to boost liquidity in the forex market.
Below is the full list of the affected item:
1 Rice
2 Cement
3 Margarine
4 Palm kernel
5 Palm oil products
6 Vegetable oils
7 Meat and processed meat products
8 Vegetables and processed vegetable products
9 Poultry and processed poultry products
10 Tinned fish in sauce (Geisha)/sardine
11 Cold rolled steel sheets
12 Galvanized steel sheets
13 Roofing sheets
14 Wheelbarrows
15 Head pans
16 Metal boxes and containers
17 Enamelware
18 Steel drums
19 Steel pipes
20 Wire rods (deformed and not deformed)
21 Iron rods
22 Reinforcing bars
23 Wire mesh
24 Steel nails
25 Security and razor fencing and poles
26 Wood particle boards and panels
27 Wood fiberboards and panels
28 Plywood boards and panels
29 Wooden doors
30 Toothpicks
31 Glass and glassware
32 Kitchen utensils
33 Tableware
34 Tiles-vitrified and ceramic
35 Gas cylinders
36 Woven fabrics
37 Clothes
38 Plastic and rubber products
39 Polypropylene granules
40 Cellophane wrappers and bags
41 Soap and cosmetics
42 Tomatoes/tomato pastes
43 Eurobond/foreign currency bond/ share purchases
