33 LCDAs: Ondo communities give govt condition over choice of headquarters

—- We reject lmoru as Oredegbe council hqtrs

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Leaders from some communities in Ose council areas of Ondo state have given the state government condition to retain them in the council area if it cannot relocate the headquarters of the newly created Oredegbe Local Council Development Area (LCDA) from Imoru town to Omolege Junction.

Recall that Oredegbe Local Council Development Area (LCDA), was recently created from Ose council area of the state.

The Communities making the demand include Arimogija, Okeluse, Owajalaye, Ute, Asolo and Arajomoeye among others.

Leaders of the towns made their position known when the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro visited the affected areas.

Speaking on behalf of the affected communities, Hon Akin Ogunniyi, insisted that the move to relocate the LCDA headquarters away from Imoru to Omolege Junction was unanimously agreed by the stakeholders under Oredegbe LCDA Secretariat.

Ogunniyi who said the affected communities would prefer to stay under Ose Local Government if the new LCDA headquarters could not be relocated to Omolege Junction by the State Government.

According to him ” our request as Oredegbe Local Council Development Area (LCDA), is that we want our Headquarters to be at Omolege Junction, instead of Imoru. This has been our agreement & position since the agitation started in 1981, 2011 and 2019 respectively.

“Our communities are demanding that if Omolege Junction is not given the Headquarters, then they prefer to be allowed to remain with Ifon.

“Our collective demand is simple, that should the Government refuse to give us Omolege Junction as the headquarters, We, the good people of Ute, Okeluse, Owajalaye, Arajomoeye, Arimogija, Asolo and numerous other communities preferred to continue to remain with Ifon instead of going to Imoru”.

Also, speaking, another Community leader, Chief Femi Awolere the Oluse of Okeluse said, Omolege junction is the most appropriate location for the citing of the LCDA Headquarters, pointing out that anything short of that, they would not hesitate to remain with the existing Ose local government with headquarters in Ifon.

Responding, the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro assured that all the affected communities would be invited to Akure for amicable resolution.