3 escape death as fuel tanker falls off Otedola Bridge again

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least three persons, occupants of a bus narrowly escaped death on Thursday, noon following an accident by a diesel tanker which fell at Otedola Bridge, inward Berger, near Capital Oil, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, spilling it’s content on the road, resulting in terrible gridlock.

Also, miscreants siezed the opportunity to scoop the spilled fuel on the road from the ill-fated tanker.

The accident involved a tanker fully loaded with 33,000 litres of diesel and an Hyundai bus (IKD 415 BU).

Men of the Nigeria Police, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, with other emergency responders, however, salvaged what could have been another major disaster at the accident scene as they subsequently, kept the invading miscreants scooping fuel at bay.

Officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation at the scene of the accident include, Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun Osiyemi, Permanent Secretary, Transportation, Mr. Olawale Musa, General Manager, LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba and others.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, said Pre-liminary investigation revealed that the tanker fully loaded with diesel was coming from old Toll-Gate going to Mowe Ibafo when it overturned near Capital Oil inwards Berger on Lagos Ibadan express way.

The cause of the auto crash yet to be ascertained.

“After arriving at the scene, Lastma personnel immediately secured the environment against area boys including other members of the public who had started scooping diesel with various buckets/jerry cans on the road”

Adebayo said Traffic Officer, Giwa Abiodun who LASTMA rescue operations to the scene confirmed that while the driver of the Hyundai bus was rescued with injuries, the driver of the diesel tanker escaped immediately.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, “We received an alert about the above captioned scene and activated the State Emergency Response Plan.

“The agency and other first responders intend to remain on high alert until repairs are fully completed.

“The tanker is also trapping a 14 seater company’s bus whose three occupants have been safely evacuated with neither injury nor death.

“Members of the public are cautioned to proceed with extreme caution in and around the area to prevent any form of explosion or ignition from naked flame or other activity.

“Police support is being used to prevent attempts at scooping product from the very dangerous scene.”

Also, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, said “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently mitigating spillage from a 33,000 liters tanker which reported accidentally lost control while conveying Diesel outward Lagos Capital Oil Filling Station, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Berger, Lagos, impeding movement.”