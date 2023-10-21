240 students contest Qur’anic recitation competition in Bauchi

Quran

No fever than 240 students are contesting in the 38th edition of the Quranic recitation competition organised by the Bauchi State Government.

The Chairman of the Qur’an Recitation Competition Committee, Imam Hassan Zango, said this during the inauguration of the exercise on Saturday at Kafin Madaki, headquarters of Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the contestants comprise 120 boys and 120 girls drawn from 20 LGAs of the state, adding that they would compete in six categories of the one-week long competition.

“”The contestants that emerge victorious would represent the state at the 38th National Qur’anic competition billed for December 2023 in Damaturu, Yobe,” he said.

He lauded the state governor for providing fund to facilitate successful conduct of the competition.

Inaugurating the exercise, Gov. Bala Mohammed, charged the panel of judges for the competition to be fair and just in the discharge of their duties.

Represented by his deputy, Auwal Jatau, the governor urged the contestants to work hard to enable them to excel in the competition.

He said the state government would support winners of the competition to enable them to participate in the 38th National Qur’anic Competition.

The Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya, described the Holy Qur’an as the word of Allah guiding humanity.

“The book of Allah also talks about life after death. It tells us that Allah has prepared paradise for good people and hell for bad ones.

“The Qur’an encourages the worship of only one God, who creates and provides for them. The book forbids people from evil and condemns those who do wrong,” he said.