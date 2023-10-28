014GEN 2023: Nigerian delegate, Lawson recounts experience

By Ezra Ukanwa

In a remarkable tale of personal growth and triumph, Nigerian entrepreneur Omotola Lawson has shared her journey as a participant in the prestigious 014GEN 2023 program.

The program, aimed at nurturing the leaders of tomorrow, offers a unique platform for individuals from around the world to develop their skills and make a positive impact on society.

She disclosed this in a statement in Abuja..

The statement reads: “A remarkable journey as a Nigerian delegate at the 014GEN 2023 Fair, and the pivotal role played in connecting African economies with Italian manufacturers, has been an incredible journey, for Omotola Lawson, in a statement signed by her she stated that “I’m honored to have been part of the 014GEN 2023 Fair, representing Nigeria in this international platform.

“The fair was a testament to the changing dynamics of the global business landscape, where we’re witnessing the rise of African economies and the potential they hold. It was a unique opportunity to foster connections between African market leaders and Italian manufacturers”

“The primary objective of the 014GEN 2023 Fair was to bridge the gap between Italian manufacturers and prominent figures from growing economies worldwide. Africa, with its youthful population, was specifically spotlighted as the next frontier for economic opportunities.

“As birth rates in Europe decline, Africa’s demographic potential becomes even more striking. The fair was not about showcasing products from African delegates but rather connecting big manufacturers with key players and decision-makers in developing economies.

“My role was to represent Nigeria, a rapidly growing economy with a vibrant consumer market, especially in the field of children’s toys. I served as a bridge between our local industry and Italian manufacturers, helping facilitate discussions and potential collaborations. It was about establishing connections and fostering dialogue that could lead to mutually beneficial partnerships.

“My selection for the fair was a moment of immense pride for me personally, but it carried a broader significance for Nigeria as a whole. It highlighted the recognition of the potential and achievements of the Nigerian toy industry. It showcased the unique offerings and needs of our market on an international stage.

“By participating, I aimed to represent Nigeria as a country with a thriving entrepreneurial spirit and a growing industry. This recognition paves the way for more Nigerian entrepreneurs to explore opportunities beyond our borders.”

“The 014GEN 2023 Fair covered a wide range of sectors, including maternity clothing and accessories, children’s clothing and footwear, toys, bedroom furniture, and more. As my expertise lies in the toy sector, I focused on how the Nigerian toy market aligns with global trends and standards.

“I shared insights into our unique offerings, consumer preferences, and opportunities for collaboration.

By doing so, I aimed to create an understanding between Italian manufacturers and the demand in Nigeria. It allowed them to explore opportunities for partnerships and investments. Furthermore, my presence introduced Nigerian toy brands to an international audience, opening doors for potential export and expansion of our local products.

“My advice is to start with a passion for what you do. Identify a need or gap in the market and work diligently to address it, just as we did with Delightful Toyshop. Success doesn’t happen overnight, and there will be challenges along the way.

“However, every obstacle is an opportunity to learn and grow. Be open to new ideas, adapt to changes in the market, and always prioritize quality and customer satisfaction. It’s also essential to build a strong network and surround yourself with mentors and advisors who can guide you on your journey.”