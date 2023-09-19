Youths protest, demand justice for Mohbad in Ogun, others

Some youths gathered on Tuesday morning in the Panseke area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, demanding justice for the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The youths who gathered in their numbers at the skating ground arena in Abeokuta wore blacks and carried placards with inscriptions like #JusticeforMohbad and #WhoOfLight among others.

Also, youths believed to be fans of Mohbad stormed Effurun Road in Delta State, bearing placards to demand justice for the late singer.

These peaceful rallies are coming days after a protest was launched in Ikorodu, Lagos, in seeking justice for Mohbad.

Mohbad died last Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu, and his death has attracted concerns, as some accused the owner of Marlian Records and singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

Renowned artistes have taken to social media to join in demanding justice for the late music sensation.

The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to probe his death, and it inaugurated a special investigation team on Monday.