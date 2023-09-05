YBNL music plugger, Sheriff Olaitan Salaudeen celebrates Asake’s ascent to stardom

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the spotlight of the 16th Headies Awards, the music industry witnessed the meteoric rise of Asake, the young and incredibly talented artiste from YBNL. With a unique sound and magnetic presence, Asake has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

The moment was sealed with the Next Rated award, a testament to his dedication and musical prowess. Asake’s journey has just begun, and this accolade is a stepping stone to even greater heights in the world of music.

YBNL has consistently featured in the Nextrated category for several years, showcasing talents like Olamide in 2011, Lil Kesh in 2015, Adekunle Gold in 2016, and Fireboy DML in 2019. Surprisingly, none of them has emerged as the winner in this category.

Let’s raise our voices and applaud Asake’s passion, creativity, and hard work. His star shines brightly, and the future of Nigerian music is undoubtedly brighter with him in it. #AsakeNextRated #16thHeadies #YBNL.