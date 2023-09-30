World Rabies Day highlights joint efforts to eradicate a preventable killer

Today, we mark World Rabies Day to raise awareness about a preventable yet deadly disease that affects both humans and animals across the globe. Rabies is a public health threat we must address together as a global community.

First and foremost, I want to acknowledge the dedication of healthcare professionals, veterinarians, and organizations who work tirelessly to combat rabies. Their efforts save countless lives yearly, and we owe them our gratitude.

As frontline workers, veterinarians are the most exposed to this dreaded disease as the animals they work with pose a risk to them. Thus, the same veterinarians are on the frontline to ensure the eradication of this disease. Our noble task is to stand at the gateway between animal diseases and public health to ensure no disease spillover to humans.

The Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association is working tirelessly with the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Agriculture through various programs and initiatives to ensure full and state-wide vaccination of susceptible animals, including cats and dogs, and ensuring even the hinterlands and villages are covered as well as the vaccination of exposed individuals such as veterinarians, hunters, and other frontline workers are to achieve the eradication of the disease.

This effort of the Lagos State government led by Governor Sanwooolu is most laudable.

Rabies is a virus that can be transmitted through the bite of an infected animal, most commonly dogs. It is a disease that knows no borders, and its impact is felt in developed and developing nations. On this World Rabies Day, we reaffirm our commitment to eliminating rabies worldwide.

Our strategy must encompass several key aspects:

1. Vaccination: Widespread vaccination campaigns for domestic and wild animals are essential. We will support initiatives to protect pets and wildlife against rabies.

2. Education: Awareness and education are powerful tools in preventing rabies. We will invest in programs that educate communities about the risks of rabies and the importance of responsible pet ownership.

3. Access to Healthcare: We will work to ensure that individuals who potentially rabid animals bite have access to timely and appropriate medical care, including post-exposure prophylaxis.

4. Research: We will continue to support research into new and more effective rabies vaccines and treatments. Science and innovation are key to our long-term success in eradicating this disease.

5. International Collaboration: Rabies knows no borders, and neither should our efforts to combat it. We will collaborate with other nations and international organizations to share knowledge, resources, and best practices.

Today, the Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Veterinary Association pledges to make rabies history. It is a preventable disease, and no one should have to suffer its devastating consequences. By working together, we can create a world where rabies is nothing more than a distant memory.

Thank you, and let us continue the fight against rabies with renewed determination and solidarity.