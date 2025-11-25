World Children’s Day: Advocates worry over poverty, insecurity, say Nigeria may lose whole generation

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Children’s Day, themed “My Day, My Rights”, the question is how well the country has protected its children?

From Lagos to the remotest parts of Maiduguri, children hawk goods on dusty roads instead of being in classrooms. Others work as housemaids, while some are permanently at bus stops, pickpocketing, or selling for their parents. For many Nigerian children, childhood is not guaranteed. Education is out of reach, and labour becomes a necessity. Dreams are stifled, childhood stolen.

According to the Child Rights Act of 2003 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child of 1989, a child is anyone under 18. Children are particularly vulnerable to poverty and abuse, which leave lasting marks on their development and potential.

Scale of the crisis

The numbers are stark. UNICEF reports that 10.2 million primary school-age children and 8.1 million junior secondary school-age children in Nigeria are out of school. In some states, 26 per cent of primary-age children are out of school, with rates rising at secondary levels. The problem is especially severe in northeastern Nigeria. In November 2024, UNICEF launched a programme to bring 2 million out-of-school children back into formal or non-formal education in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, areas heavily affected by conflict and displacement.

Child labour

Consequences

Many children who do attend school also work, often under dangerous conditions. The 2022 ILO/NBS Child Labour Survey found that among children aged 5–14, 11.2 per cent are working only, while 45.3 per cent are working and attending school. Among older children aged 15–17, 21.9 per cent work without attending school. Overall, half of Nigerian children aged 5–17 are engaged in economic activity, 39.2 per cent in child labour, and 22.9 per cent in hazardous work. Child labour is not limited to rural areas; many children juggle school and work or are completely out of school due to economic pressures.

Hidden toll

According to Child Rights Advocate Mr. Jide Johnson, poverty, insecurity, and weak social services sustain this vicious cycle. Children face early marriage, genital cutting, trafficking, child prostitution, and other exploitative labour. War, violence, racial discrimination, disability, and displacement further worsen their plight. Johnson said, “Our laws are not the problem; enforcement is. If we publicise children’s rights violations consistently, we will achieve better results.”

Conflict has forced schools to close in parts of northern Nigeria, causing mass dropouts. UNICEF warns that unless urgent action is taken, millions of children will continue to be denied the basic right to education.

More than education

This is not just an educational problem; it is a societal risk. Children missing out on learning face higher risks of long-term poverty, reduced economic opportunities, and social marginalisation. Exclusion from education in conflict zones may perpetuate cycles of instability. Many children also suffer malnutrition, disease, lack of vaccinations, inadequate sanitation, and exposure to violence.

International frameworks, such as the ICRC and CRC, guarantee children’s rights to education, protection, and well-being. Dr. Geoffrey Njoku, UNICEF Communication Consultant, said, “Laws and conventions are important, but without public awareness and consistent reporting, they remain mere documents. Journalists must act as partners in protecting children, not just storytellers.”

What needs to happen

UNICEF, the government, and partners are calling for a multi-faceted response. They are scaling up non-formal and accelerated learning programmes, especially in conflict-affected areas, strengthening social protection systems with cash transfers, food support, and economic programmes, enforcing child labour legislation, improving data collection to target the most vulnerable children, and raising awareness among parents, guardians, and community leaders about the long-term costs of child labour.

The ILO/NBS survey serves as a starting point, but continuous monitoring and media accountability are crucial to protecting children.

Glimmers of hope

Despite the crisis, efforts are underway. UNICEF’s school reintegration programmes are expanding, reaching underserved and conflict-affected regions. These interventions, combined with advocacy and awareness campaigns, offer a path to reclaiming childhood.

Reclaiming childhood

Childhood should not be a privilege reserved for the lucky few. Education, protection, and the right to grow should be the norm. With sustained commitment, Nigeria can turn these numbers around and give its children back their stolen childhood.