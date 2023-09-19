World leaders need to take climate change impacts seriously – CSO

….says human race, environment under siege

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AHEAD of COP 28, a nonprofit organization, Climate Live Nigeria and Fridays for Future Nigeria, yesterday, expressed worry and appealed to world leaders to take the devastating impact of climate change seriously.

Speaking on the dimension assumed by the impact of climate change, the National Coordinator and Country Representative of the Organisation, Kingsley Odogwu, said humanity and the environment are currently under siege by climate change elements currently hitting hard on various countries and continents.

Odogwu said the Organisation had deemed it fit to draw global attention via a music concert to push for collective action against Climate Change and an end to fossil fuel usage in the country.

He also made it known that there was a road walk weekend that concluded with a musical concert that had in attendance artists, activists, and scientists, who endorsed a Fossil Fuels Non-proliferation Treaty.

Meanwhile, he explained that the essence of the concert was basically to present its demands and to call on the Tinubu-led administration to declare climate change a national emergency, hence the need for the federal government to put an end to fossil fuels and shift completely to renewable energy sources that abound in the country.

He also lamented that fossil fuel had continued to take a serious toll on the health of Nigerians and the environment, which had led to serious air and water pollution.

He expressed hope that with the gathering of world leaders at the UN COP 28 in November, it is imperative for Nigeria to also add seriously its voice and demand an absolute end to coal, oil, and gas exploration and exploitation.

He said: “This music concert has a lot of people from across the country who are committed to using music to unite, fight for climate justice and safeguard the future of the planet.

“This whole concept is to encourage youths in Nigeria to take up this fight and tell the story of how fossil fuel usage and climate change have impacted their lives.

“We have a line-up of artists and climate activists, such as OGB LAXXY, ACEKEYZ, SKIPS TI, Elona Erezi, and Chidera Nwanekpe, among others.

“As COP 28 draws closer, we want to use this music concert to call on world leaders to know that more must be done to protect the planet and those experiencing the devastating effects of the crisis every day.”