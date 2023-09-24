Wike did right by revoking undeveloped plots – CSO

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

….wants Wike to address issues on unoccupied estates in FCT

By Gabriel Ewepu

WITH resolve by the Tinubu-led administration to restore Abuja Master Plan, and position the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, for rapid development in all sectors, a Civil Society Organization, CSO, Sunday, hailed the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, over revocation of undeveloped plots of land in FCT.

Speaking with Vanguard on the revocation of the plots of land, the National Convener, Grassroots Solidarity Group, GSG, Comrade Ebriku John Friday, commended the boldness and political will of Wike to ensure there is no stagnation of FCT’s development.

Friday said the actions of the Minister are within the law and nothing wrong with that and should be encouraged to continue the good work.

He said: “We are so happy to have His Excellency, Nyesom Wike as the Minister of FCT, and our joy is because he is a man from the legal profession who knows the law about the FCT very well.

“He has started on the right note by taking the right step to ensure the right thing is done according to the laws creating the FCT. He has done what most of his predecessors failed to do.

“The revocation of titles on various plots of land is a very welcomed development, which we highly commend him despite who are the owners of those plots of land, he went on to exercise his powers based on law to revoke them without any sentiment.

“His show of boldness and political will to drive development of the nation’s capital is worthy of note and should be supported by Nigerians.

“So, we are in support of Wike’s patriotism, political will, passion and commitment to make Abuja a befitting capital of Nigeria and a fast developing city in Africa and the world.”

Meanwhile, the group called on the Minister to also look into unoccupied estates in the FCT that have become hideouts for some criminal elements, and owners refused to rent them out at affordable amounts.

He (Friday) said to decongest the suburbs and reduce criminality and illegality in terms of construction and squalor, the Minister should see how to meet with estate developers to ensure they rent the estates to the people at affordable amounts and not to wait for so-called ‘big men’ that would buy or rent them.

He said if the Minister does that he will be remembered for ever, and that would also serve as welfare service to the people.

However, he added that the rate of kidnapping demands ruthless measures to curb the trend, because it is not good for a city as Abuja to be recording kidnap and banditry on daily basis.

“We are of the Grassroots Solidarity Group, all we support is positive development that would transform the rural areas and make the rural economy grow and develop.

“We implore the Minister to look into unoccupied estates in FCT, and see how the owners can make them affordable for residents to occupy them.

“Also we are worried about the trend of kidnapping and banditry in FCT, especially those at the satellite towns are not sleeping rather live in apprehension.

“We need urgent measures to curb the trend of kidnapping, which demands ruthless approach by security agencies because it is tarnishing the image of the city as Nigeria’s capital”, he added.