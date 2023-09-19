Why new states and LGs can’t be created (5), By Eric Teniola 

Last week the narrative centred on how the Constituent Assembly was forced to adjourn sine die following pandemonium caused by those who wanted their states created. The narrative continues today.

THE hurdles for the creation of more states as contained in the Constitution are too high to be cleared. From October 1, 1979 to December 31, 1983 before the Military overthrew President Shehu Shagari(February 25, 1925 – December 28, 2018) and suspended the Constitution, no other issue generated more heat in the National Assembly than the issue of creation of more states. Even the Chairman of the National Assembly at that time, Dr. Joseph Wayas (May 21, 1941 – November 30, 2021), who was also the Senate President, could not use his position to create Ogoja state for himself.

The 12 states structure was created by General Yakubu Gowon through Decree of May 27, 1967. In his speech while creating the states, General Gowon declared: “To this end, therefore, I am promulgating a decree which will divide the Federal Republic of Nigeria into 12 states. The 12 states will be six in the present Northern Region, three in the present Easter Region, the Mid-West will remain as it is, the Colony Province of the Western Region and Lagos will form a new Lagos State and the Western Region will otherwise remain as it is. I must emphasise at once that the decree will provide for a state Delimitation Commission which will ensure that any division or towns not satisfied with the states in which they are initially grouped will obtained redress. But in this moment of serious national emergency, the co-operation of all concerned is absolutely essential in order to avoid any unpleasant consequences.

“I wish also to emphasise that an Administrative Council will be established at the capitals of the existing Regions which will be available to the new states to ensure the smoothest possible administrative transition in the establishment of the new states. The states will be free to adopt any particular names they choose in the future. The immediate administrative arrangements for the new states have been planned and the names of the Military Governors already announced.

The allocation of federally collected revenue to the new states on an interim basis for the first few months has also been planned. The successor states in each former region will share the revenue of that region in the equitable basis of their population until a more permanent formula is recommended by the new Revenue Allocation Commission. Suitable arrangements have been made to minimize any disruption in the normal functioning of services in the areas of the new states”.

On December 13 1995, General Sani Abacha(September 20, 1943 – June 8, 1998) inaugurated a committee on the creation of states, local government and boundary adjustments. It was the last exercise done to create new states and new local governments in the country. The committee was headed by Chief Arthur Christopher Izuegbu-Mbanefo (93). The secretary of the committee was Dr. Adamu Fika, former Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission.

The committee is similar to the one inaugurated on August 7, 1975 by General Murtala Ramat Mohammed(November 8, 1938-February 13, 1976). That one was headed by a judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Ayo Gabriel Irekefe(March 3, 1922 – August 1, 1996). The committee was given four specific terms of reference to advise on the delimitation of such states; advise on economic viability of the proposed states, advise on the location of administrative capitals of the proposed states; and, to receive and examine written representations from individuals, groups, organisations or associations who may have views on the desirability or otherwise of creating states in particular areas.

Justice Ayo Irekefe was born in Ikorodu on March 3, 1922. He attended Church Missionary Society Anglican School, Okitipupa, 1929-1930; St. John Catholic School, Okitipupa, 1930-1931; St. Matthew Catholic School, Ode-Ondo, 1932-1936; St. Gregory’s College, Obalende, Lagos, 1937-1941; College of Marine Engineering and Telecommunications, Manchester, England, 1945-1946; Council of Legal Education, London, 1949-1952; called to the Bar, Middle Temple, London, 1952; enrolled as solicitor and advocate, Supreme Court of Nigeria, 1952; in legal practice, Warri, 1952-1955; crown counsel, Western Region, 1955; later returned to private legal practice, until 1966; attorney-general, Mid-Western Nigeria, 1971; judge, Supreme Court of Nigeria, 1975; later Chief Judge of Nigeria, 1986-1987; chairman, Warri Bar; chairman, Robbery and Firearms Tribunal, Mid -Western State, 1972; chairman, Crude Oil Sales Tribunal, 1981.

Other members of the committee were Professor A.D. Yahaya, a former Head of Department of Political Science and International Studies at the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria; Chief Solomon Daushep Lar (April 4,1933 – October 9, 2013) (Walin Langtang), governor of Plateau State between 1979-1983 and pioneer Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in 1999.

Continued next week…