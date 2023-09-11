We’ll not allow other states take our assets – Rivers govt

Gov. Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

Rivers State Government said it would not allow any of its neighbouring states to take parts of its land or assets in the boundary communities.

The State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, disclosed this when she led members of the Rivers State Boundary Commission on a fact-finding mission to Umuru-Ofeh, in Omuma Local Government Area of the State.

Umuru-Ofeh has been in land dispute with some communities in Abia State, warranting the intervention of the state’s boundary commission.

Odu, who was represented by the Surveyor-General of the State, Surveyor Noel Elenwo, assured the people of the state that none of its land, resources and assets would be annexed by any other State.

The Deputy Governor sued for a peaceful resolution of boundary disputes among communities, saying that as a responsive Government that listens to yearnings of its people, that the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led administration in the State remains committed to the protection of lives and property of Rivers people.

Odu, who said the people of Umuru-Ofeh in Omuma LGA would continue to enjoy the efforts of the state in ensuring protection, commended the community for their peaceful disposition over the years and assured them of a peaceful and swift resolution to the issues.

Odu said: “Assurances has been given and a clear picture has been painted to the people of Umuru-Ofeh that this is a work in progress, this visit here today is the fallout of the last meeting we held in my office, I urge you to maintain the peace and that is the message we brought here today”.