We didn’t have monarch before now, says Igwe Ogochukwu Obelle

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE chieftaincy dispute rocking Nawfia Community in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State has taken a new dimension, with Igwe Ogochukwu Obelle recognized by the Anambra State government saying the community never had a traditional ruler before his coronation.

The son of the late Igwe FFBC Nwankwo, Chijioke Nwankwo, mounted the throne 21 years ago and he was among the 12 traditional rulers in the state suspended by the former governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano for visiting former President Muhammadu Buhari without clearance from the state government.

Igwe Nwankwo had also performed his own New Yam festival, which some people in the community also participated in.

But speaking on Friday at Nwafia during his celebration of the New Yam festival, Obelle said Chijioke Nwankwo was only a regent, who was given the Regency of the community after his father was brutally murdered.

He said: “I am the constitutionally elected Igwe of Nawfia and recognized by Government of Anambra State with certificate of recognition.

“Every Nawfia person knows that since 2001, Nwankwo was installed as regent. A regent is not an Igwe, but someone holding space for an Igwe to be elected. His regency was to last for just five years, but he continued to parade himself as Igwe.

“How he became a regent was because of the assassination of his father who was loved by everyone. So his regency was out of pity because his father served so well.

“I was elected the traditional ruler on February 26, 2022 and I was given the certificate of recognition afterwards.

“If Chijioke Nwankwo claims to be an Igwe, tell him to produce his certificate. In the archive of government in Awka, there is no other existing certificate, so Chijioke Nwankwo cannot be claiming to be Igwe.”

“I met all the condition for the Igweship as conducted by the town union. The Commissioner of Police, DSS and others are aware of my enthronement. The local government chairman is aware, the President General of Nawfia is aware and all these people are behind us.

Obelle admitted that Nwankwo had tried to remove him through a court, but was only able to secure a court ruling, which he has already appealed, adding that the ruling had been set aside.