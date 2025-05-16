2027: PDP will lose its remaining states if Atiku runs – Anakwenze

Atiku Abubakar

By Vincent Ujumadu

Former PDP presidential aspirant and ex-President of the World Igbo Congress, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against fielding Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 presidential election, predicting that the party would lose the remaining states it currently controls if it does.

Speaking during an interview in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, where he recently assumed the position of the Regent of the community, Anakwenze called for fresh leadership with innovative ideas that can outperform the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated: “I belong to PDP. PDP has problems because people like Atiku do not want it to succeed. He is one of those holding the party down.”

Anakwenze emphasized the need for leaders who are “totally different and capable of driving positive change.” He lamented that Nigeria, despite its abundant resources, remains underdeveloped due to bad leadership, adding that “the smartest people in Nigeria have not ruled the country, and that is why we are losing on all fronts.”

He further criticized the concentration of power among those who prioritize ethnicity and religion over national interest, stating: “In Nigeria, only people who are supposed to be in prison are the ones calling the shots.”

Dr. Anakwenze was appointed as the Regent of Abagana following the passing of the town’s traditional ruler, His Royal Highness Igwe Patrick Mbamalu Okeke. The Anambra State Government has officially issued him a Regent certificate through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Community Affairs.

In his statement, Anakwenze expressed his gratitude: “I wish to inform the entire world that I have been honoured with another prestigious position in my community. The good people of Abagana have selected me to take charge for a successful period of six months, and I promise to bring massive change, including the involvement of younger people in the Igwe cabinet.”

He pledged to use his tenure to prepare Abagana youths for future leadership and expressed willingness to assume full kingship if the community deems him worthy, citing his long-standing contributions to the town’s development.

Anakwenze also outlined his plans to support widows with scholarships for their children and to expand the medical outreach programs that he has been running for years, promising to make it a community project.

However, he ruled out permanently relocating to Abagana if he becomes the Monarch, explaining that the community is blessed with capable hands to manage its affairs daily.

“My major interest is to make Abagana one of the best communities in Anambra State. I will continue to contribute my quota, and this new position will spur me to do more,” he concluded.