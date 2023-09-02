Wale Adenuga unveils biography

By Benjamin Njoku

Wale Adenuga MFR, producer of Superstory TV drama, Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded TV Comedy, among other award-winning family entertainment platforms has concluded plans to launch his biography titled ‘The Unusual Biography of Wale Adenuga MFR; A Pencil in the Hand of the Creator’.

According to Adenuga, “Over the years, people have always asked me a wide range of questions about my different works, and I have always tried to provide the best responses in ways they would be able to relate to.

“However, I realized that the best way to share my full story would be to present it to the world in an entertaining, yet concise, manner; so I teamed up with two brilliant writers – Atim Nkese and Niran Adedokun, and compiled everything you would need to know into this book.

‘The Unusual Biography of Wale Adenuga MFR; A Pencil in the Hand of the Creator’ provides detailed information about his life, struggles and achievements in his career spanning over 45 years as a Cartoonist, Publisher, Educationist, TV & Movie Producer, Businessman, and Philanthropist. The book also is written in a very entertaining manner and even contains Jokes, Cartoons, and all sorts of hilarious pieces. It will be launched at the Nigeria Comedy Awards, on the 24th of September 2023, at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.