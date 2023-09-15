Video: I love Mohbad, not responsible for his death — Sam Larry breaks silence

Embattled socialite, Sam Larry, has denied any role in the passing of the late musician Mohbad.

This comes after outrage that greeted a video that showed him (Sam Larry) leading a group of people to harass Mohbad when filming a music video with another singer, Zlatan.

This comes after outrage that greeted a video that showed him [Sam Larry] leading a group of people to harass…

Mohbad is my brother…

Sam Larry who spoke in Yoruba language said: “Mohbad is my brother, I like him. When he was signed to Marlian Records, he knew I loved him so much. Even his wife knows, everyone knows I love Mohbad,” Sam Larry said in a video released on Friday.

He added, “Everywhere I go, whether it is Kenya or Dubai, I will call him so that we can go together, I will pay Marlian Records for a show and we will go together.

“So, if we are at loggerheads, it does not mean it would be deadly, I cannot kill Mohbad, I love him so much.

“God sees my heart, I love him, I cannot kill him, I do not know anything about the cause of his death.”

Zlatan is my witness…

The show promoter futhered, “In the video that showed him and Zlatan sitting in a wheelchair, Zlatan is my witness, you can call Zlatan to ask him if I laid my hands on Mohbad.

“In the video of him in a club, it was his friend I was having a conversation with. If you watch the video, you will see a few bouncers begging Mohbad to stop the argument because Sam Larry had started settling the crisis. They asked him to desist from it because it was not his concern.”

