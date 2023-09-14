Socialite Sam Larry under fire after video of harassment on Mohbad trends

Controversial socialite Sam Larry has come under fire on social media after a video where he and some people harrassing late singer, Mohbad surfaced on social media.

In the video, Mohbad and Zlatan were on set for a music video when Larry stormed the scene with some boys targeting Mohbad who scampered away in fear.

Zlatan, however, saved the situation as he stood up to Larry and his allies to forestall any attack or bullying on Mohbad.

The video left many Nigerians on social media furious as they stormed Larry’s Instagram page to attack him for bullying and threatening the late singer.

Larry, who is said to be an ally of Naira Marley , has since deactivated his Instagram account following the torrents of cyber attacks received since the video emerged.

Who is Sam Larry?

Sam Larry Eletu Balogun also known as Sammy Larry, is a popular music and show promoter.

He gained media popularity after controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola also known as Portable accused him of being connected to One million boys cultist group which Larry later refuted.

He is said to be an ally of singer, Naira Marley.