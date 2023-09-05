TUC shuns NLC warning strike in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state branch of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) under the leadership of Alhaji Atiku Alkali has said that it will not partake in the ongoing warning strike in Kebbi state.

According to him, all TUC affiliates in the state will remain active following a directive from the national body of the union not to join the warning strike.

He noted that the mother union of TUC has endorsed dialogue, therefore, that is the stand of the Kebbi branch.

“We won’t join the NLC warning strike we have embraced dialogue as an option to the feud between the federal government and Nigerian workers even as we feel the pains of workers and our affiliates as fuel subsidy bites hard.

“But the best path is that of dialogue to mitigate the sufferings of poor Nigerians as such all our channels and affiliates remain active,” he said.