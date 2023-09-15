Today’s Churches bastardised Christian doctrine — Oladele, CAC President

By James Ogunnaike

PRESIDENT of the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, in Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Samuel Oladele, yesterday, blamed those he tagged as ‘today’s churches’ for bastardizing Christian doctrine.

Pastor Oladele, who said this while addressing newsmen to herald this year’s Pastors’ Conference of the Church, said there are so many teachings flying about, that are not doctrinal and scriptural.

He lamented that some of today’s churches are changing the ancient landmarks of Christian doctrine.

His words: “There are so many teachings flying about today, but are not rooted in the Scriptures. They are not biblical. These teachings may be popular, they may be inviting, but if they are not rooted in the Bible, they won’t help the Church.

“The word of God is settled and it doesn’t need revision or padding. That’s why God warned the Israelites not to tamper with the ancient landmarks which demarcate family holdings from one another.

“But today’s Christianity is shifting from the clear landmark that was set for us in the Scriptures.” The President also disclosed that the conference resource persons are from within the church, while some special features of the conference are awareness from the church research department as well as a lecture on estate management.