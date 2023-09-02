Tinubu has recalled all ambassadors — Minister

President Bola Tinubu has recalled all Nigeria’s ambassadors — career ambassadors and non-career — says Minister of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

The minister confirmed the recall of all ambassadors on Saturday in a statement by his SA, Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

Vanguard had reported the recall of the country’s envoy to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Ishola.

A recall letter by Ambassador Tuggar indicated the end of the tenure of Ambassador Ishola as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

It urged Ishola “to commence the process of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within 60 days and to return to Nigeria by 31 October 2023 at the latest.”

Read the full story HERE .

Total recall

The statement confirming the recall of all ambassadors:

“Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian ambassador to the UK, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has clarified that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Ambassadors as representatives of the country serve at the behest of the President and it’s his prerogative to send or recall them from any country.”