Tinubu recalls Ishola, Nigeria Ambassador to UK

By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government has recalled the Nigerian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Ishola over tenure expiration.

The recall letter, signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, indicated the end of the tenure of Ambassador Ishola as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

The letter reads: “I have the honour to notify you of Mr President’s decision to recall you, signalling the end of your tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

“By this communication, you are now expected to commence the process of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and to return to Nigeria by 31 October 2023 at the latest.

“I seize this opportunity to express Mr President’s appreciation for the service you have rendered in your capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador and Principal Representative in the United Kingdom.

“While looking forward to welcoming you in Abuja on your return, please allow me to join Mr President in thanking Your Excellency for your exemplary leadership and service to Nigeria.”

The former President, Muhammadu Buhari, appointed Isola as the high commissioner to the UK in January 2021.

Isola had previously held the role of minister for mines and steel development under late former President Musa Yar’Adua.