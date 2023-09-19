The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode 4 returns, set for release October

By Enitan Abdultawab

The much-anticipated Episode 4 of the enthralling series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, is set to return to screens next month.

In an aura where suspense keeps series and movie lovers on their feet in anticipation, the announcement has, no doubt, prepared viewers to whet their artistic view.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will have a new title, “La Dame Fer,” and will be released on October 1, 2023. This anticipated episode will catch up on the conversations between Daryl Dixon, Isabelle, and Club Demimonde’s owner.

The comic series is an intriguing spin-off from the Walking Dead television series. The series, which features Norman Reedus resuming his role as Daryl Dixon, chronicles his adventure when he washes ashore in a battered but resilient France. Daryl struggles to find his way home and runs into a number of obstacles along the route, as well as some unexpected connections.

Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc-Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, Adam Nagaitis, and a host of other A-list talent lend the plot complexity and intrigue.

The official synopsis, inspired by Robert Kirkman, for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon reads:

“Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”