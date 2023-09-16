Tension mounts as forces plot to sack Akpabio

Akpabio

*Protagonists to float hybrid party

*Two ex-govs, three others meet in Saudi Arabia, Ilorin to perfect strategies

Top politicians strongly opposed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, plan to oust him when the Senate resumes later this month.

The forces are reported to be upset that the former Akwa Ibom State Governor is playing the role of a lap dog for President Tinubu rather than serving the overall interest of lawmakers and Nigerians.

They alleged that Akpabio’s closeness to the President has made him not pay full attention to his colleagues and work hard enough to meet the expectations of Nigerians despite the challenges in the country.

Reliable sources confirmed that some of the aggrieved Senators led by two former North West governors, want to use the recent slip made by Akpabio that “prayers’ had been sent to their mailboxes for celebrations to punish him.

A top source in the National Assembly, who is familiar with the plot, said that the anti-Akpabio group had already held several meetings in Saudi Arabia and Ilorin to perfect plans to impeach him upon Senate resumption.

The top NASS source said, “Among the “sins” of Senator Akpabio, is his alleged “highly-subordinated relationship with President Bola Tinubu.

“Also, the “token’ slip by the Senate President on the day of adjournment for the subsisting recess, is said to form the basis of the move to serve him the famous “banana peel” treatment.

It was gathered that although the Senate President had since clarified what he meant by “prayer” and withdrawn it, his gaffe did not go down well with many of his colleagues, who had expressed their concerns publicly.

“All of these are preparatory to the 2027 general elections where a new “hybrid party” is expected to be floated by the arrowheads of the scheme,” the source close to lawmakers and security men said.

“Plans are in top gear by some Senators to remove the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“ I can tell you confidently that there are four Senators spearheading the plot and two of the lawmakers are former governors from the North West geo-political zone of the country.

“As a matter of fact, they had consulted one of their colleagues chairing a sensitive committee of the upper chamber over the sinister move.

“To firm up their game plan, they met in Saudi Arabia recently, and also in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, with the same agenda to remove the Senate President”, the source hinted.

Another source noted that: “There are plans to establish a hybrid party, ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The plan is to draw membership of the yet-to-be-named political platform from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and opposition parties, especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“They intend to replicate the ‘tsunami’ that hit the then-ruling PDP in 2014, where many heavyweights of the party moved to form what is today the SPC.