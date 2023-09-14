Tems makes 2023 TIME Magazine’s 100 Next list

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian R&B sensation, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has made the TIME Magazine’s 100 Next list.

The list celebrates 100 young persons around the world making reputable feats and shaping the future across health, climate, business, sports, the arts, and more.

On the 2023 list, Tems features alongside American music producer Metro Booming and 2023 breakout rap sensation Ice Spice.

Other notable names on the list include Kali Uchis, Hailey Bieber, and Peso Pluma, among others.

Grammy-award winning artiste, Mary J. Blige, writing for the TIMES, remarked about Tems, ”[She] is in a class all by herself because no other artist sounds like her. That voice is so unique and original, so much so that it reminds me of the first time I heard Nina Simone. They both sing with emotion and conviction, making you feel every word they sing.”

Tems has enjoyed remarkable success since breaking into the international scene after her brilliant contribution to Wizkid’s mega-hit ‘Essence’.

She became the first Nigerian female singer to earn a Grammy award after she won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her contributions to Future’s ‘Wait For U’.

The Oscar-nominee also became the first Nigerian artist to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.