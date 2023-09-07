Tems wins ELLE Style, BMI R&B/Hip-Hop awards

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has bagged two awards.

Tems was a recipient of the Trailblazer Award at the ELLE Style Awards in London, United Kingdom, on Wednesday.

Tems was presented the gong by BAFTA-winning actress Naomi Ackie and BBC Radio 1 presenter Julie Adenuga.

Meanwhile, Tems was also named the Songwriter of the Year at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards held at the LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach on September 6, 2023.

She was recognised for her songwriting credits on ‘Free Mind’, Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’, and Future and Drake’s ‘Wait For U.’