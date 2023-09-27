Sanwo-Olu restates commitment to quality education

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Mr.Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents of his administration’s commitment to maintaining high-quality education in the state.

The governor, stated this at the official commissioning of Ogombo Senior High School donated by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), yesterday.

Lagos State COWLSO, under the leadership of the Chairman and wife of the governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has continued to be a dependable partner with the state government in actualizing the vision of the administration in the area of Education and Technology which is one of the pillars of our T.H.E.M.E.S + Agenda.

Sanwo-Olu said COWLSO since 2000 when it was resuscitated by the then First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, now First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria has played and continued to play a vital and complementary role to the efforts of the state government.

He said, “These have been especially evident through its several initiatives that directly impact the lives of children, women, the elderly, youth, physically

challenged and the less privileged.

“These initiatives, which cut across various sectors including education, health and social welfare, have contributed to the growth and development of Lagos State over the past two decades.

“The commissioning of this purpose built 15-classroom Block is another success story in the efforts of our administration to provide educational infrastructure for effective learning and teaching in a conducive environment. It is very important to note that this block of classrooms, comprising three floors, was designed with adequate provision for the needs of physically challenged pupils. This is in compliance with global standards and our T.H.E.M.E.S+ policy thrust of not leaving anyone behind.”

Earlier, wife of the Governor, who is the Chairman of the COWLSO, said the project was done in partnership with Lagos State Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS).

According to her, “This journey commenced in December 2021, when COWLSO realized that Ogombo community was in dire need of a secondary school. Students had to trek for over an hour to neighbouring communities before having access to secondary education.

“The plight of these students led to the swift intervention of COWLSO in embarking on this building project which is in line with the founding objectives of the committee to impact lives positively and contribute immensely to the political and socio-economic development of Lagos State.

“Standing before us today is a fully completed and equipped 3-floor educational structure, with 15 Ultra-modern classrooms, 30 toilets, libraries, laboratories, ICT Center, offices for teaching and Management Staff as well as a well-equipped sick bay.

“There are also staircases and a ramp putting the ease of movement and safety of the physically challenged into consideration. To the Glory of God Almighty, this magnificent edifice was completed in November 2022 (12 months).

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, however, commended the stakeholders for their cooperation and dedication throughout the construction period.

“Lagos State Government runs an all-inclusive government, and no community is left behind, Ogombo is not left behind.

“My sincere advice to you is to take ownership of this facility. It is a veritable access to the educational development of the children in this community. So, I urge you to use and protect it jealously.”