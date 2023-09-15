Presidency congratulates Rema on MTV award, says music resonates with audiences worldwide

The Presidency has congratulated singer and rapper, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema, on winning the Best Afrobeats award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The event, which was held on Tuesday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, celebrated the exceptional musical talents that have graced the global stage.

Rema won the award with his collaborative hit song, ‘Calm Down’, with Selena Gomez in 2022.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, the presidency lauded Rema for the feat achieved.

“Congratulations to Nigeria’s very own Rema on winning the ‘Best Afrobeats’ at the VMAs.

“Winning ‘Best Afrobeats’ at the VMAs is just a milestone in Rema’s remarkable career. He continues to represent the country on the global stage, breaking barriers and inspiring countless others.

“His talent knows no bounds, and his music resonates with audiences worldwide. From Benin City to the VMA stage, Rema’s journey continues to be a testament to dedication, passion, and the true Nigerian spirit,” the presidency wrote.

Recall that Vanguard reported that “Calm Down” has garnered one billion streams on Spotify, a global online streaming platform.