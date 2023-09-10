Rema’s hit single, “Calm Down”, reaches 1bn streams on Spotify 

Spotify, a global online streaming platform, says Nigeria’s fast rising star, Rema, has achieved a remarkable milestone with his hit single ,”Calm Down”, reaching one billion streams on its platform.

Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artiste and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to Okpala, this is in a clear testament to Rema’s artistry and global appeal.

He said according to data shared as part of Spotify’s afrobeats, ‘Journey to a Billion Streams’ project, Rema ranked among the top 10 most streamed Aarobeats artistes on the platform.

He said it was no surprise that the song had reached this milestone.

“Rema has achieved a remarkable milestone with his hit single, Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez, reaching one billion streams on Spotify. This is the first African artist-led track to join the Billions Club on Spotify.

“The achievement not only highlights Rema’s growing influence in the music industry but also stresses the power of cross-cultural musical fusion in today’s interconnected world.

“Rema, a Nigerian artiste featured an American artiste, Selena Gomez, in a remix that took the world by storm.

“This milestone is absolutely remarkable for Rema, marking a pivotal moment for this talented artiste and the entire afrobeats community.

“It is clear that the genre is making a significant impact and gaining substantial influence on the global music stage, and we are excited to continue supporting it at Spotify,” he said.

Okpala noted that ‘Calm Down’ quickly became a worldwide favourite because of its catchy mix of afrobeats rhythms, blended with afro-fusion melodies, Rema’s unique and soulful singing as well as the unexpected addition of Selena Gomez on an Afrobeats song.

He said the song production was made with a combination of modern and traditional elements, showing how African music is changing and growing.

According to him, the billion-stream milestone on Spotify is no small feat, as it signifies the popularity of Calm Down and Rema’s ability to create music that transcends borders and resonates with a diverse audience.

He explained that Rema’s unique sound had propelled him to the forefront of the global music stage, with the song having its highest streams from USA, India, Mexico, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

“The song’s infectious chorus and relatable lyrics have made it a go-to track for both dancefloors and personal playlists, with data showing that Calm Down has been added to over a million Spotify playlists.

“This moment symbolises the power of music to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries and serves as a beacon for aspiring artistes to create authentic, boundary-pushing music that resonates with audiences around the world.

“With this milestone, Rema cements his place as a true musical trailblazer and sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in his career,” he said.

In his reaction, Rema said, “It is a blessing. It is not just a big win for me, my team and family, it is also a big one for the culture.

“I feel really happy and I’m really proud of the fans as well for going back to the song and putting people on the song. Shout out to the DJs and everyone who made this possible.”