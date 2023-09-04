Pastor Jerry Eze honored in US

By Ayo Onikoyi

Renowned Spiritual Leader, Pastor Jerry Eze, Honored by Georgia for Miraculous NSPPD USA Prayer Gathering.

Pastor Jerry Eze, a globally recognized spiritual leader, found himself at the center of a remarkable event that left over 20,000 attendees in awe. This event was the recently concluded NSPPD USA PRAYER CONFERENCE, where faith and healing took center stage.

Held at the George Brown Event Center in Houston, Texas, the NSPPD USA Prayer Conference brought together a diverse group of fervent believers who traveled great distances to participate. The sheer number of attendees underscored the event’s significance.

The conference unfolded as a testament to the miraculous, with attendees bearing witness to astonishing testimonies of healings and instant miracles. Among these remarkable occurrences, a child declared brain dead was miraculously revived, wheelchairs and walking aids became obsolete as previously lame individuals found the strength to walk, painful lumps disappeared, and deaf ears and blind eyes were restored at the mere utterance of the Word of the Lord.

The NSPPD USA Prayer Conference stood as a resounding success, showcasing Pastor Jerry Eze’s unwavering commitment to the global Christian community. His steadfastness and support to countless Christians worldwide earned him well-deserved recognition from the State of Georgia.

From his home in Nigeria to the farthest corners of the world, Pastor Jerry’s ministry continues to grow in strength and influence. He remains a living embodiment of his famous slogan, “What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist.”

This exceptional recognition from the State of Georgia serves as a testament to the transformative power of faith and the profound impact of Pastor Jerry Eze’s ministry on the lives of countless individuals.