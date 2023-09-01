Ohanaeze Ndigbo reactivates youth wing, appoints Okpalaezeukwu as acting leader

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has appointed Mazi Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu as the Acting National Youth Leader, as it reactivated the youth wing.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, made this appointment on Wednesday after a resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the group.

Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia; the National Publicity Secretary of the group, revealed this in a press release on Friday, adding that the appointment of Okpalaezeukwu was premised on his quality character.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, OFR, MFR, CFR (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) has reactivated the Youth Wing of the socio-cultural body with the appointment of Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu as the Acting National Youth Leader,” the statement read.

“The above resolution was reached during a crucial meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing with Chief Iwuanyanwu in Owerri, Imo State on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

“The Youths explained that Mr. Okpalaezeukwu has over the years demonstrated an uncommon capacity, vision, friendly finesse, intellectual prowess, selflessness and other sterling leadership qualities. More importantly, Okpalaezeukwu has the necessary skill and dynamism to manage the various diverse interests amongst the youths with prudence, equanimity and transparency.”

It, however, added that Okpalaezeukwu would be in the position “pending the due process for a substantive National Youth Leader from Ebonyi State.”

A statement issued by Mazi Chika Art Adiele, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing assured the general public that the era of frivolous statements using the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is gone.

Adiele said, “We frown at the activities of some mischief makers, usurpers, impostors, job seekers and meddlesome interlopers who parade themselves and make unfounded and unruly statements in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“We admonish such perpetrators, charlatans and media navigators who leech on the invaluable footprints of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to issue press releases for narrow, perverse and illicit pecuniary interests to desist forthwith as any attempt by any individual or group in this regard shall henceforth be appropriately sanctioned by the Youth Wing.”

They also reaffirmed their resolve and commitment to end the notorious “Sit at Home” in the South East of Nigeria. They expressed concern over the instigated insecurity and socio-economic disruptions in Igbo land.

While commending the South East Governors led by the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma for all the efforts towards overcoming these challenges, the Acting National Youth Leader stated that they shall not rest on their oars “till peace and security is restored in South East and Nigeria at large”.

The statement further said, “The Youth Wing appreciated the Iwuanyanwu’s disruptive innovations on Security, Economic growth, Education, Culture and other sectors of developments in Ala-Igbo within the short period of his assumption of Office as the President General.

“They recalled with immense admiration and the fatherly demands he has made to the Presidency for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; the unprecedented relationship with the Ohanaeze Governors and the Igbo Captains of Industry; reconciliatory meetings with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and Ireland.

“The renewed relationship with the Anya Ndigbo, Igbo Archbishops and Bishops; admitting the African Americans with authentic Igbo ancestry into the Igbo cosmology; creating a strategic organizational structure for global administration of Ohanaeze Ndigbo; quick response to the calamity at the Alaba International Market, Lagos; reactivation of the Women Wing of Ohanaeze, among others.

“Importantly, the Youths reckoned that in less than four months in Office, Ahaejiagamba has held not less than four meetings with the NEC of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. This is an incredible feat in less than four months of his incumbency.

“Based on the foregoing, the Youth Wing passed a vote of confidence on Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) and prayed that the Almighty will continue to shine his light on him; that the Almighty will continue to renew his strength; that he will soar on wings like the eagles; and that he will run without weary until his lofty vision for the Igbo is realized.”