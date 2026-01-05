Nigeria XI vs Mozambique: Nwabali starts, Ndidi captains as Osimhen leads attack

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has released Nigeria’s starting line-up for Monday night’s clash against Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, naming a strong XI for the Round of 16 encounter.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali returns between the sticks, while the defence features a familiar back four of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Bruno Onyemaechi.

Wilfred Ndidi captains the side from midfield, partnering Frank Onyeka, with Alex Iwobi also handed a starting role. Ademola Lookman is deployed in advanced positions to cover both midfield and support the attack.

Victor Osimhen leads the line for Nigeria, with Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams providing additional attacking thrust.

𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗨𝗣𝗦 📋



How Nigeria and Mozambique line up for the Round of 16. 🇳🇬🇲🇿#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/THXudPLGXw — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) January 5, 2026

Nigeria XI vs Mozambique:

Stanley Nwabali; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Wilfred Ndidi (C), Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi; Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams; Victor Osimhen.

If the Super Eagles go through, they will play the winner between Algeria and Congo DR.

Vanguard News