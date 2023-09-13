Nigeria: Restructure or reconfigure (3), By Afe Babalola

AS noted in the earlier edition, political restructuring refers to a complete overhaul of a nation’s political system in order to make it operate more effectively. This could be in form of adopting a new constitution, a new economic model, decentralisation of powers as well as devolution of powers to the constituent units. The call for restructuring is not peculiar to Nigeria. Several federal states are either engaged in, or about to begin the process of reviewing their federal systems in order to retain their relevance to their societies.

As Renan notes: “A nation’s existence is, if you will pardon the metaphor, a daily plebiscite, just as an individual’s existence is a perpetual affirmation of life…The wish of nations is, all in all, the sole legitimate criterion, the one to which one must always return. Every federal state is formed based on the sole legitimate criterion of a perceived spirit of willingness to form a nation and live together irrespective of the diversity of tribes and tongues. A true federal state is based on an organised body of laws that recognises, accommodates and protects the distinct cultures of the constituent members, that make up the nation.

Consequently, when the spirit of nationhood is becoming fast eroded and lost, it is to the question: ‘do we still have the strong desire and will to continue to live a common life as a nation?’ This is a question that can only be answered by a process of internal self-discovery, and genuine search for the truth, perhaps through a national referendum or plebiscite which allows the diverse ethnicities that make up the Nigerian nation to clearly express their will to remain part of the Nigerian project. One truth is that you cannot force a nation to exist. If that express desire to continue a common life as a nation disappears, the sole legitimate criterion for nationhood evaporates and such a nation is bound to crumble. That express desire, loyalty, devotion and will to continue a common life as a nation is the very essence of nationalism!”

The growing call for restructuring in Nigeria is a search for truth, a search for dialogue in order to carefullydetermine whether the extant political, social and legal systems in Nigeria effectively recognise, accommodate and protect the distinct cultures of the constituent groups and tribes that make up the nation Nigeria. The current answer to this question is an empathic, No! Restructuring is a stock-taking exercise that could allow all the distinct groups that make up Nigeria to come together and explore common, holistic and sustainable solutions to the multifaceted political, social, economic and governance challenges facing the country.

Why: This is the question of why do nations restructure? For example, in India, Pakistan, Canada, and the United Kingdom there are ongoing calls for political restructuring as well. Why do nations face the pressure for political restructuring? Nations restructure for four main reasons.

Historical baggage: While diversity of tribes and tongue in a federal state can be a blessing, it must be backed by a strong and effective federal constitution in order to make it work. When the constitutional foundations of a federalist state are structurally weak, such a nation may need to periodically restructure in order to keep the nation as a political entity. Nations with the historical baggage in terms of diverse ethnic groups and tribes who have reluctantly agreed, or have been coerced, to form a nation carry a huge foundational baggage which will require frequent negotiations and restructuring in order to stay glued together as one united nation.

For example, there is a general consensus that the amalgamation of Northern and Southern Nigeria to form one country in January 1914, was a mistake. It was a coerced union, as well as a geographical, political and cultural mismatch from day one. The Central, Eastern, Northern and Western regions of Nigeria had divergent cultures and belief systems; different religions; distinct languages; and most importantly dissimilar interest in formal education. While the Western Region believed very strongly in formal education; the North believed more in pastoralism, agriculture and informal and largely Islamic education; while the East was the home of industrialists and tradesmen. Little wonder the Sardauna of Sokoto and former premier of the Northern Region, Ahmadu Bello described the amalgamation as “the mistake of 1914” and called for the wholesome retention of the Sokoto caliphate.

Similarly, the Nigerian Chronicle of January 23, 1914 described the amalgamation as “a union of names” as opposed to a union of customs, manners and cultures. It added that the amalgamation was a proposed installation of mental slavery designed solely for the administrative convenience and financial interests of the British colonial government. Furthermore, Chief Awolowo also described the amalgamation as a “mere geographical expression”. Unfortunately, the relics of the forced union of 1914 are still present till date. Nigeria remains a deeply divided nation with little or no sustained interest by the over 300 diverse entities and nations that have been glued into one to continue to form a nation and live together in spite of the diversity of tribes and tongues.

Political restructuring provides an opportunity for the diverse nations in the Nigerian Republic to come together and overhaul the country’s political system in order to make it fully protect the aspirations and wishes of all constituent members. It is also an opportunity to heal old wounds and chart a new course for unity, peace and progress. Without restructuring, the deep-rooted mistrust, fuelled by sense of historical injustice, suppression and oppression by the diverse constituent members will continue to heat up the nation, making it remain to “pressure cooker” of insecurity, terrorism and extremism that the country has fast become over the last decade.

Weak Constitutional Foundation: Restructuring is often an honest and fundamental admission of the fact that the constitutional framework underpinning a country has largely failed to deliver a true functional and coherent federal system. In Nigeria, for example, our current claim to being a federation is not only comical and deceitful, it indeed requires urgent surgical operation. The 1999 Constitution is, in large measure, responsible for the problems we have in Nigeria today. Even though the 1999 Constitution declares Nigeria to be a federal, multi-ethnic and multi-religious state, Nigeria in reality operates as a unitary state with deep rooted ethnic and religious intolerance.

Furthermore, the 1999 Constitution has discouraged and crippled development in the states. In a truly federal constitution, provinces or states have constitutional authority to control resources derived from their territories. Fiscal federalism as a tenet of federalism dictates equitable sharing of expenditure and fiscal instrument among the central, states and local tiers of government.