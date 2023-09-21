Nicki Minaj’s husband under house arrest for threatening rapper Offset

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty is to serve 120 days of home detention after he threatened rapper Offset on social media.

According to documents obtained by ET, Petty has been ordered to serve 120 days of home detention. The court order was filed Wednesday in the Central District of California, after Petty was “recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

A judge ordered Petty to be placed on house arrest for as long as 4 months to keep a close eye on his activities.

As part of being monitored, Petty might have to be fitted with an electronic GPS ankle bracelet, although that hasn’t been determined yet.

The recorded videos were posted to social media on Sept. 16, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The clips, which have been reposted online, were filled with expletives.

Petty and two other men are seen standing on a sidewalk in New York City, repeatedly referencing Offset. At one point, Petty says, “You plan that vacation, you’ll be planning your funeral.”

Over the years, Petty has been convicted of attempted rape and attempted murder and has served two stints in prison. In 2022, he was sentenced to 3 years probation after he failed to register as a sex offender in California.