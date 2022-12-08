A judge has ordered Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty and his sexual assault accuser Jennifer Hough to settle their lawsuit.

Hough sued Petty last year for infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation.

But according to Judge James R. Cho, he referred the case to mediation.

“Parties to select a mediator by 12/20/2022 and complete mediation by 3/6/2023,” documents show. “[They] may participate in the mediation remotely. [Both sides] shall file a joint status report two weeks after completing the mediation, but no later than 3/20/2023, whichever date is earlier.”

Hough also sued Kenneth’s wife Nicki Minaj, claiming the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper took part in the harassment campaign.

According to Hough, the couple harassed and threatened her to make her recant her rape allegations against Petty.

Ultimately, Hough dropped her claims against Minaj. But her allegations against Kenneth still stands.

Last year, Kenneth pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender. In July, a judge sentenced him to one year of home confinement and three years of probation.

Petty is also pursuing legal action against the State of New York over his sex offender status. He wishes to get his name removed from New York’s sex offender registry.

The 44-year old claims that he was never was able to challenge his sex offender status. However, the courts weren’t here for Kenny’s claims.

Plaintiff’s claims are meritless, ”court docs show. “And the SORA hearing transcript demonstrates that Plaintiff is fourteen years late in pursuing this lawsuit. The statute of limitations has run. Plaintiff’s claims should be dismissed.”

Oral arguments in Jennifer Hough’s case against Petty begin on January 6, 2023.