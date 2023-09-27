NAF strikes IPOB/ESN hideouts in Anambra, Imo

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

In furtherance of efforts aimed at dislocating IPOB/ESN terrorists from their hideouts and denying them the liberty to carry out their destructive acts and killing spree, Nigerian Airforce fighter aircraft have destroyed two notorious hideouts of the group in Anambra and Imo States.

A statement by the Director, of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said the strikes were carried out on Tuesday following credible information.

He said, “In efforts aimed at dislocating their nefarious activities while denying them the liberty to carry out their destructive acts and killing sprees on innocent and law-abiding Nigerians, aircraft under the Air Component of Operation Udo Ka II, on Tuesday 26 September 2023, carried out several strikes on IPOB/ESN locations at Mother Valley Orsumughu in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and at Aku Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The strikes at both locations achieved their intended outcome and deemed effective.

“Acting on credible intelligence that IPOB/ESN terrorists had perfected plans to disrupt civic activities lined up in the coming days in Anambra State and other States in Southeast Nigeria from their concealed bunkers/hideouts at Mother Valley Orsumughu, air strikes were authorized in conjunction with ground troops and other security agencies on the location believed to also house some of their weapons and ammunitions.

“The strikes hit the target and were deemed successful following the ball of fire, fleeing terrorists at the location as well as feedback received.

“Air strikes were also conducted, same day, in close coordination with surface forces at IPOB/ESN hideout camps in Aku Ihube In Imo State after detailed analysis of intelligence on the terrorists converging for a likely rendezvous at their hideout.

“Consequently, air strikes were also authorized to strike the hideout. The targets were acquired and attacked in succession, with a high degree of success.

“Efforts by the NAF and other security agencies at ensuring all Nigerians, irrespective of where they reside, are safe and free to conduct their activities without fear or being threatened will continue.

“While the determination of the security agencies is unwavering, the support of all Nigerians to the security agencies remains critical to defeating these criminal elements who’s only intent is to sow fear and division among the citizenry.’