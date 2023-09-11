My EP inspired by peace – Bhoicandy

By Rita Okoye

Rising star Samad Olamilekan Oluwakorede, known by his stage name Bhoicandy, has been captivating hearts and minds with his melodious tunes and thought-provoking lyrics. In just two short years, he has etched a trademark in the music world, resonating with music enthusiasts far and wide.

Bhoicandy’s artistic journey is a testament to his multifaceted talent. He effortlessly wears both the hats of a singer and songwriter, shaping each role to be pivotal in his discography. His ability to dissect the DNA of sounds and masterfully blend them together has resulted in a remarkable fusion that sets him apart in the music industry.

In the artiste’s own words: “The inspiration behind my latest EP titled ‘Sense of Peace’ is God. I realize peace is above everything. It was also inspired by getting to know peace is important to our success in life. I got to understand that a peaceful mind is a happy mind after all I have been through in my life. Music brought peace to me, and anytime I’m around my studio, there’s this peace I feel inside me which was the reason for naming my first body of work ‘Sense of Peace.'”

Bhoicandy’s music is a vehicle for positive change and a voice that addresses social issues. He explains, “My music inspires positive change and addresses social issues. Track 4 of my EP ‘Sense of Peace’ titled ‘Push Harder’ featuring R Haydon is advice to the young generation to wake up and push harder. It also states that talent isn’t enough, and everyone has to work hard, even the talented ones.”

Bhoicandy’s journey is one of transformation. He began as a songwriter for a Fuji artist, where he crafted captivating choruses, often in Yoruba. However, his own artistic path beckoned, leading him to pick up his pen and write songs that resonated deeply with his soul.

He recalls the pivotal moment, saying: “I started as a songwriter for a Fuji artist back then before I decided to be an artist. I would write most of his choruses, and he would do the recording and sometimes sing live on stage. After a while, I discovered myself and I said to myself, ‘You can do this.’ I picked up my pen as usual, wrote some songs, and went straight into the studio to record it. It came out amazing.”

His journey continued with hits like “My Life,” a song that narrated his life story and swiftly became a hit in Osun and its surrounding regions. He followed up with the single “Medicine,” showcasing his lyrical depth and musical prowess.

With “Sense of Peace,” Bhoicandy not only delivers exceptional music but also imparts a message of motivation, particularly to the young boys on the streets. His music transcends entertainment; it carries a deeper resonance, reflecting his passion for addressing social issues and inspiring positive change.

With his unique style, profound lyrical depth, and boundless creativity, Bhoicandy stands as a formidable force in the music industry. His “Sense of Peace” EP is poised to make waves, offering a captivating journey that transcends mere entertainment.