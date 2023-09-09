My dream bigger than BBNaija  N120m   grand prize – Prince

By Benjamin Njoku

Evicted BBNaija housemate Prince Nelson said that the coast is cleared for him to actualize his dream of floating a record label, which, according to him, worth more than N120 million BBNaija ‘All Stars edition’ grand prize.

The ex-BBNaija housemate said this, while speaking on WAZOBIA FM during the week.

He said he was working on the project before he was invited to join the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition.

According to him, floating a record label is his long time dream which he intends to bring to reality. For him, setting up the record label is worth more than the BBNaija prize money.

In his words, ” If l am successful with the record label I can make multiple N120 million.”

The model and entrepreneur said he has already signed two artists, his younger brother and one other rising singer.

On why he’s floating the label, the reality TV star said he decided to use the platform to help groom young talents.

‘I have always loved music as a child even though I can’t sing. My younger brother is into music. I said if I can sing, then I have to support others who can sing. That was why I decided to set up the record label,” he said.

Prince, however, hinted about the label, in an Instagram post after his eviction. “I can’t wait to show the world what I’ve been up to with my new record label coming and my new artiste @valentiianoo,” he wrote.