Morocco 2024: Nnadozie, Oshoala, Ajibade, 21 others to face Sao Tome

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade and forward Asisat Oshoala are among 24 players invited to the Super Falcons’ camp for next week’s 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations first round, first-leg qualifying match against Sao Tome and Principe.

Also on the roster are captain Onome Ebi, defenders Oluwatosin Demehin, Michelle Alozie and Rofiat Imuran, midfielders Rasheedat Ajibade and Toni Payne, and forwards Ifeoma Onumonu, Vivian Ikechukwu and Gift Monday.

Nine-time African champions Nigeria will host the Sao Tome and Principe girls at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Friday, 22nd September, with the return leg scheduled for Tuesday, 26th September.

The winner of this fixture will be eligible to confront the winner of another first-round fixture between Cape Verde and Liberia, at the second-round stage slated for the period 27th November – 5th December.

Morocco, which hosted last year’s edition of the continental showpiece, will again host next year’s spectacle.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Monle Oyono (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Naija Ratels); Akudo Ogbonna (Remo Stars Ladies); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Paris Saint Germain, France); Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France)

Midfielders: Peace Efih (Sporting Club de Braga, Portugal); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo Queens); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (AS Saint Etienne, France)

Forwards: Flourish Sebastine (Bayelsa Queens); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Feminine, Spain); Vivian Ikechukwu (Besiktas JK, Turkey); Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain); Chiamaka Okuchukwu (Rivers Angels); Opeyemi Ajakaye (FC Robo Queens)