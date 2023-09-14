Mohbad: Police assures diligent investigation

Mohbad

By Efe Onodjae

The Nigeria Police Force has assured of diligent investigation into the passing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

In a statement shared on X, it said it was committed to a comprehensive investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the singer.

The statement reads: “We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who tragically passed away recently. We understand the concerns surrounding his untimely demise and the various speculations that have arisen.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

“We encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in this process.

“In the meantime, we kindly request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation”.