Mohbad: Nurses association absolves self from quackery, misreporting

…cautions public on misleading belief on nursing practice in Nigeria

By Chris Onuoha

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Lagos State Council has cautioned the general public to desist from equating auxiliary persons in the healthcare sector to professional personnel, saying that such assumption is very misleading and creating mistrust among the real career personnel.

In a press release by the association signed by its State Secretary, Nr. Oloruntoba Odumosu, the body explained that on the heels of the arrest, treatment and resultant death of the Nigerian musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, the association calls for restraint in the name calling and improper investigative reportage by the press, with emphasis to Nigeria Nursing services.

He said, “As NANNM expresses its deepest condolences to the family and associates of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, during this difficult time, we however, call on the investigating authorities and the media to exercise caution and accuracy in their reporting during this investigation.

“We will not tolerate misrepresentation of Nurses and the Nursing profession. We demand that all media outlets that inaccurately reported the arrest of a Nurse take immediate corrective action to rectify their stories,” said Odumosu.

Nr. Odumosu noted that the misrepresentation of the Nursing profession should not arise when a patient is wrongly handled by an unqualified healthcare person.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as we mourn his tragic passing. We fully support the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and urge the relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for him.

“However, we must stress the importance of professionalism in reporting and conducting this investigation. NANNM is closely monitoring the situation with keen interest. Our preliminary investigations indicate that the individual reportedly taken into custody by the police for providing care to Mohbad is not a registered Nurse.

“We emphasize the critical need to verify the qualifications and professional status of individuals before labeling them as healthcare professionals.

It is regrettable that Nigeria’s healthcare system faces significant regulatory challenges, leading to the presence of unqualified individuals performing medical roles they are not trained for.

“In Nigeria, to be recognized as a Nurse, one must complete a rigorous five-year Bachelor of Nursing Science program at a university, followed by an additional year of internship. Alternatively, one can undergo training at an accredited School/College of Nursing and become registered and licensed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

“We wish to clarify that the term ‘Auxiliary Nurse’ has no place within Nigeria’s healthcare system or its laws. An individual is either a qualified Nurse or an unqualified individual performing tasks beyond their competence.

“Furthermore, we call on the investigating authorities and the media to exercise caution and accuracy in their reporting during this investigation. We will not tolerate any misrepresentation of Nurses and the Nursing profession. We demand that all media outlets that inaccurately reported the arrest of a Nurse take immediate corrective action to rectify their stories,” Odumosu added.