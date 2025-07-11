Court orders prosecution of auxiliary nurse linked to Mohbad’s death

Mohbad

By Benjamin Njoku

The Lagos State Coroner’s Court in Ikorodu, has ordered the Director of Public Prosecutions,DPP, to prosecute Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the auxiliary nurse who administered an injection to Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad before his death.

Delivering her ruling yesterday, Magistrate C.A. Shotobi held that Ms Ogedengbe was neither a registered nurse nor a licensed medical practitioner and, therefore, acted unlawfully by administering the tetanus injection that reportedly triggered the complications resulting in the singer’s death.

The coroner expressed concern over regulatory lapses in the health sector, allowing unqualified individuals to operate as healthcare providers.

The court also ordered an investigation into the Nigeria Police’s failure to act on Mohbad’s petition against Naira Marley and Sam Larry before his death. According to Shotobi, “ Pursuant to section 29 of the coroner laws of Lagos State, this court recommends the prosecution of the unlicensed medical personnel, Felicia Ogedengbe, by the office of the Director of Public Prosecution, for unlawful medical practice and gross negligence.” Other findings of the Coroner were that Mohbad’s petition to the police on assault, intimidation, against Naira Marley and Sam Larry ought to be a subject of proper investigation in the light of revelations during the coroner proceedings.

It therefore ordered an investigation into the failure of the Nigeria Police to act on a petition filed by the late singer before his death, urging the relevant authorities to determine whether there was official negligence.

Additionally, the coroner blamed Mohbad’s father for the hasty burial without an autopsy and his wife for treating him at home instead of seeking proper medical attention.

Mohbad, a 27-year-old Afrobeats star, died under mysterious circumstances on September 12, 2023, prompting a special investigation team to be formed.

He was a young and very promising Afrobeats star whose creativity and amazing gift made him produce high thrilling lyrics that had won the hearts of millions of fans across the world.