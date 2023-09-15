Mohbad: Nigerian music industry is ‘very’ dark, says Nedu

By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigerian on-air personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu Wazobia, says the Nigerian music industry is very dark, deep, and wicked.

Nedu, in a trending video on social media, paid tribute to late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, who died on Tuesday at the age of 27.

In the video, the OAP said there’s a ‘rush’ to become famous and rich in the music industry, but the fame doesn’t last.

His words: “This music industry is very dark. I have been in the industry for over 13 years (especially on radio). Everybody wants to become a music artiste; they want to be famous and rich, but fame in the industry doesn’t last beyond two years.

“If you are fortunate to get the fame, use the two years judiciously to get whatever you want.

“Although there are some artistes that have a special grace to reign up to 20 years, after 20 years, they don’t get the hype like before; they are the ones we call legends.

“It’s when you are popular that people will come around you and celebrate you. On your birthday, some will post your pictures, and some might not.

“But people will never forget to post RIP, rest in peace, including those who forgot to post your pictures on your birthday. In the end, don’t do things for self-appraisal; do them because you find fulfillment in doing them. Also, remember to add value to people.

“Now see our wonderful brother Mohbad. Did you know that the EP he dropped was never downloaded? but after his death, the song has become one of the top three in the country. May God rest his soul.”