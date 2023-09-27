Migration: US Consulate empowers 20 female returnees

The consul of Mali in Tunis checks a list as Sub-Saharan migrants arrive with their belongings to take a repatriation flight for their countries of origin on March 4, 2023. – Tunisia’s President was accused on February 22 of racism and hate speech after he said “hordes” of sub-Saharan African migrants were causing crime and posed a demographic threat. Saied, who has seized almost total power since a dramatic July 2021 move against parliament, had urged his national security council to take “urgent measures” to tackle irregular migration. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

To support the comprehensive reintegration of returned migrants, 20 female returnees were selected to participate in the programmme of the U.S. Consulate-General in collaboration with Ascend Studios Foundation.

The participants after the successful completion of the programme were celebrated as part of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, AWE Returned Migrant training program.

The participants received business management training that covered financial management, marketing, operations, human resources, and more.

At the event, U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Julie McKay who delivered her remarks highlighted the importance of promoting an enabling environment that reduces barriers and facilitates women’s full participation in the economy. McKay noted that the program was designed to foster the resilience, creativity and determination of returnee women to create successful and sustainable businesses.Inspired by the American Series, Shark Tank, the returned migrants also pitched their business ideas at the closing event to a jury composed of graduates of the AWE program, to invest in their businesses.

Oluwakemi Oladapo from Oyo State won first prize in the business pitch competition.

In recognition of her outstanding performance, the U.S. Consulate-General awarded her $2,000 in seed funding to enhance her leather bag manufacturing business.

Chylian Azuh, budding entrepreneur from Delta State, and Osunalele Osanyanmo, a promising businesswoman from Edo State, secured the second and third positions and received $1,500 and $700 in seed funding, respectively.

Chief Executive Officer of Ascend Studios Foundation, Ms. Inya Lawal, said: “The AWE returned migrant cohort presented a unique opportunity for the participants to connect with mentors and foster invaluable connections for their entrepreneurial journeys.

“We look forward to witnessing their continued growth and success.”