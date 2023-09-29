Kizz Daniel, Ashake, Chike unveiled as Glo ambassadors

By Ayo Onikoyi

Three Nigerian music stars, Ashake, Kizz Daniel and Chike were on Friday unveiled as brand ambassadors.

The three stars, described by Globacom as “role models who have gone through the grind to stand on the highest pedestal of their dreams”, signed agreement as Glo brand ambassadors at a colourful ceremony at the company’s corporate headquarters in Lagos.

They include Ahmed Ololade, globally known by his brand name, Ashake, is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, while Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, the Buga exponent, generally known as Kizz Daniel, has a degree in Water Engineering from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The third new Glo ambassador, Chike as he is called by his fans, was born as Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka. He is a graduate of Computer Engineering, from Covenant University, Ogun State.

The company, which marked its 20th anniversary in August stated that it “is celebrating this with the endorsement of these new ambassadors to project the power of youth and enterprise and how much they can achieve with the right focus, passion and dedication that can come from seeing others who have succeeded. This is very much part of our tradition as we believe the strength of a nation lies in the ability and potentials of its youth”.

It explained that the engagement of the new brand icons “is meant to project the best Nigerians as models for younger people who are tirelessly aspiring to succeed. This is more important in an era where positive heroes and mentors are scarce and hard to come by. The intention is not just to promote the growth of music, Nollywood and sports where we have been very prominent, but also to encourage our teeming youths to aspire toward realizing their dreams by looking up to these ambassadors as mentors”.

Globacom, which since inception has always sponsored major events and supported talented as well as enterprising young Nigerians by making them Glo ambassadors, explained that this innovation has become a practice for which Globacom has always led the way in Nigeria.

Congratulating them, Glo which stated that “having these stars as ambassadors of is our way of inspiring a whole generation of young people with vision who can do better and achieve more without losing hope along the way, even when confronted with challenges,” pledged to continue to promote the sector as it held great prospects to promote Nigeria to the world and also transforming lives.

On their part, the new ambassadors promised to represent the Glo brand by projecting the ideals of the company at all times. They thanked the founder and Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr., for considering them worthy of being appointed as the company’s brand ambassadors.