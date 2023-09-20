Kano Election Petition Tribunal Ruling: it is laughable – NNPP

Vows to appeal the Judgment

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE National Working Committee, NWC of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has described as laughable and nothing, but a pure miscarriage of justice, the ruling of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which upturned Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s victory and declared the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Nasiru Gawuna as the winner of the March 18th, 2023 governorship election in the state.



Reacting to the ruling yesterday, the NNPP Acting National Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali in a statement who vowed that the party will appeal the judgment, said, “New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP receives with utter inredulity and disbelief the judgment of the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal on the March 18, 2023, Governorship election.



“The reported judgment nullified the free, credible and globally acclaimed fair election of our Governorship Candidate, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf and brazenly awarded the election to the APC Candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.



“The Tribunal arrived at this unjust judgment by unfairly subtracting 165,663 votes from the Governor’s tally in order to enable it unfairty award the election result to the Candidate of the ruling APC.

“In doing so, the Tribunal obviously affirms its belief that the vote tally of the APC Candidate was sacrosanct.



“The judgment of the 3-man Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is laughable and nothing but a pure miscarriage of justice.



“The decision of the TRIBUNAL is a slap on the face of Constitutionalism and rule of law and is capable of further discouraging the electorate from having confidence in the judiciary.



“The NNPP recalls with regret that this Tribunal has simply replayed the unholy script of 2019 by overturning the will of the people and awarding election results to those who evidently lost the election.



“The NNPP will appeal this most unfair judgment. We call on millions of our supporters in Kano and in the rest of the country to remain calm and maintain the peace.



“This lopsided judgment cannot stand on the altar of natural justice.”