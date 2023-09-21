Police teargas, disperse sympathisers at Mohbad’s candlelight procession

Tension enveloped the environs of Lekki, Lagos on Thursday night as police officers fired canisters at sympathisers who stormed the location to demand justice and pay tribute to late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad.

The candlelight procession organised to honor Mohbad, who tragically passed away was graced by several fans, friends, and fellow musicians, however, escalated into chaos as the police attempted to disperse the crowd.

The Lagos State police always get scared and triggered when they see peaceful youths protesting.



Why is the police being brutal with peaceful youths at Mohbad’s candlelight in Lekki Phase 1?



What is the reason for this rascality? https://t.co/l3GRgn1Kwy pic.twitter.com/CEfzJqOzvz — SERAH IBRAHIM (@TheSerahIbrahim) September 21, 2023

According to reports, a large number of people were hurt during the encounter with law enforcement.

Police throwing teargas just after Mohbad’s candlelight in Lagos is crazy. This place is f’d up man. Very hopeless place. 🤮 — Anomnézè… (@sochiblaise) September 21, 2023

Mohbad’s death last Tuesday raised concerns, as an accusing finger was pointed at the Marlian Record Label’s owner Afeez Fashola professionally known as Naira Marley.

Also, there have been allegations and counter-allegations from his distant relatives over his estate in the early days of his demise.

Both Nigeria police and Lagos police command vowed to probe his death, as the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also asked that the Department of State Service (DSS) to join in the investigation.